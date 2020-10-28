Police report – October 28, 2020

Arrests reported

Iola police officers arrested Anthony W. Campbell, 26, Iola, Monday for suspicion of rape, soliication of rape with a victim under the age of 14, possession of child pornography, promoting obscenity (displaying or providing pornographic material to a child) and child endangerment.

Officers arrested Beau L. Clark, 38, Norton, Monday for suspicion of illegal registration, no liability insurance and tampering with a required ignition interlock device.