Menu Search Log in

Police report – October 3, 2020

Community

October 2, 2020 - 12:12 PM

Arrest reported

Iola police offices arrested Sarrah Hasch, 27, Iola, for suspicion of driving while suspended Tuesday in the 1800 block of North State Street, Iola police officers reported.

Charges announced

Related
November 22, 2019
November 15, 2019
July 26, 2019
May 3, 2019
Trending