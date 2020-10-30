Menu Search Log in

Police report – October 31, 2020

Community

October 30, 2020 - 10:19 AM

Citations issued

William Bauman, 38, Iola, was cited for theft after Iola police officers were called to the 400 block of East Lincoln Street Oct. 14.

On Oct. 13, Anthony Campbell, Iola, was cited for possessing marijuana and drug paraphernalia Oct. 13.

