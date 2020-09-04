Police report – September 5, 2020

Arrests reported
Iola police officers arrested Forrest Hunter, 53, and Renee Cole, 46, both of Iola, for suspicion of interfering with law enforcement after officers were called to the 600 block of North Chestnut Street Thursday.
Car struck
