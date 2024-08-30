Police Reports from Aug. 17-Aug. 29

Incidents

On Aug. 23, a statue of Mary was reported stolen in the 300 block of South State Street.

On Aug. 23, a 26-inch black Pueblo Nishiki bicycle was found in the 400 block of North Elm Street.

On Aug. 23, officers responded to a non-injury accident in the parking lot of the China Palace restaurant.

On Aug. 26, Iola Police responded to a domestic dispute in the 200 block of North First Street. No charges were filed.

Arrests and citations

On Aug. 25, Gioacchino Aiello was arrested for child endangerment in the 1400 block of North Cottonwood Street.

On Aug. 26, Dimitrius Tard was cited for driving an uninsured vehicle in the 1900 block of North State Street.

On Aug. 27, Sherry Stewart was cited for speeding and driving a vehicle with expired registration.

On Aug. 28, Cassondra Wonssetler was issued a citation for failing to yield at a stop sign and driving an uninsured vehicle.

On Aug. 29, Brian McSwain was cited for failure to yield in the 1300 block of East Street.

On Aug. 29, Brett Genoble was cited for battery in the 600 block of Peach Street.

Accidents

On Aug. 17, a vehicle driven by Emerald Solo struck a parked vehicle owned by Jessica Schilreff while backing up in a parking lot in the 1800 block of North Cottonwood Street.

On Aug. 22, a vehicle driven by Alysa Ladson sideswiped a parked vehicle owned by Kimberly Weers while backing up from a parking stall.

On Aug. 22, Isabelle Berntsen struck a road sign on 1300 Street as she was attempting to navigate the curve at West Lincoln and 1300 Street. Bernsten stated that the brakes failed.

On Aug. 23, a vehicle driven by Maddox Riley struck an unoccupied vehicle owned by Nathan Bumstead while backing out of the parking spot of the China Palace restaurant.

On Aug. 26, a vehicle driven by Chloe Hoag and a vehicle driven by Jeffery Vance collided when Hoag’s vehicle was making a left turn and Vance’s vehicle was going straight at the US 54 Highway and Cottonwood Street intersection.