Blue Mound woman dies in vehicle accident

A Blue Mound woman was killed in a two-vehicle accident south of Iola Monday evening, the second fatal accident of the day in that part of the county.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported Melany J. Felt, 54, Blue Mound, was southbound on U.S. 169 just before 8 p.m., about five miles south of Iola, when her 2006 Toyota pickup crossed the center line and into the northbound lane, and into the path of a semitractor-trailer driven by Christopher L. Keathley, 53, Parsons.

Troopers said Keathley swerved to the right shoulder to avoid striking Felt’s vehicle, but was unable to do so.

The pickup came to rest on the roadway while the tractor-trailer slid off the roadway and into the ditch.

Felt was pronounced dead at the scene.

Keathley complained of some pain, but was not transported to a hospital.

Both were wearing seat belts.

EARLIER in the day, Eric L. Guenther, 57, of Humboldt was killed in a two-vehicle accident west of Humboldt.