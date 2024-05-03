Court news

IOLA MUNICIPAL COURT

Judge Patti Boyd

Convicted as follows with fines assessed:

Allen S. Blackburn, Piqua, possession of marijuana, $515, diversion

Melissa Bradley-Bryant, Iola, dog running at large, number of animals allowed, interference with animal control officers, dangerous animal, $615

George A. Briggs, Kincaid, utility service permit violation, driving while suspended, expired tag, $610

Donald A. Leopard II, Yates Center, driving while suspended, $315

Aaron D. Powers, Colony, DUI, $1,325, probation

Kimberlee D. Seaton, Chanute, theft, $530.97, diversion

Donald A. Tyner, Iola, reckless driving, $675