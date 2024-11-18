Humboldt man killed in wreck

HUMBOLDT — Eric L. Guenther, 57, Humboldt, was killed early Monday morning in a two-vehicle accident northwest of Humboldt in rural Allen County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported that Guenther was northbound on 800 Street, about one mile north of Delaware Road, in his 1997 Dodge Dakota, when his vehicle went into a spin and struck a 2003 Ford Ranger driven by Steven Yost, 53, Humboldt.

Yost’s vehicle caught fire, troopers said.

Guenther, who was wearing a seat belt, was transported to Allen County Regional Hospital in Iola, where he was pronounced dead.

Yost, who also was wearing a seat belt, was transported to Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center in Chanute for what troopers said was a suspected serious injury.