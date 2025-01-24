Police news

Incidents

On Jan. 15, Iola police responded to a report of theft of a purse in the 800 block of East Street.

On Jan. 15, Iola police responded to a domestic disturbance in the 200 block of West Broadway Street.

On Jan. 16, Iola police responded to a report of damage to a safe inside a residence in the 200 block of West Broadway Street.

On Jan. 18, Iola police responded to a report of theft at Walmart.

On Jan. 19, Iola police responded to a report of theft in the 400 block of South Third Street.

Arrests and citations

On Jan. 13, Angela Turner was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery at the Regency Inn.

On Jan. 14, Amanda Rogers was arrested on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine, trafficking contraband into a correctional facility, possession of paraphernalia and driving while suspended after a traffic stop in the 700 block of South Street.

On Jan. 14, Tyler Kasper was cited for driving with an expired license plate.

On Jan. 16, Ashley Ellis was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery in the 200 block of West Broadway Street.

On Jan. 16, Gary Bradley was arrested on suspicion of driving while a habitual violator.

On Jan. 18, Daquarion Banks was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and criminal damage in the 200 block of North Third Street.