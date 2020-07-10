Menu Search Log in

No injuries

The driver of this SUV said another vehicle was chasing her, so she attempted to turn abruptly and overturned into a ditch.

By

Police Reports

July 10, 2020 - 2:52 PM

The driver of this sport utility vehicle escaped injury following a one-vehicle accident along U.S. 54 near LaHarpe. The driver, whose name has not been released, told officers another vehicle had been chasing her, so she attempted to turn abruptly onto South Monroe Street from the highway. The vehicle skidded off a culvert and into the ditch in front of TLC Garden Center. The pursuing vehicle left without reporting the accident. The incident is under investigation. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

The driver of this sport utility vehicle escaped injury following a one-vehicle accident along U.S. 54 near LaHarpe. The driver, whose name has not been released, told officers another vehicle had been chasing her, so she attempted to turn abruptly onto South Monroe Street from the highway. The vehicle skidded off a culvert and into the ditch in front of TLC Garden Center. The pursuing vehicle left without reporting the accident. The incident is under investigation.

Related
May 29, 2020
May 12, 2020
March 31, 2020
January 31, 2020
Trending