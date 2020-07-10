No injuries

The driver of this sport utility vehicle escaped injury following a one-vehicle accident along U.S. 54 near LaHarpe. The driver, whose name has not been released, told officers another vehicle had been chasing her, so she attempted to turn abruptly onto South Monroe Street from the highway. The vehicle skidded off a culvert and into the ditch in front of TLC Garden Center. The pursuing vehicle left without reporting the accident. The incident is under investigation.