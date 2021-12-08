Police beat — Dec. 8

Arrests reported

Nathaniel M. Knight was arrested by Iola officers Friday morning in the 300 block of East Jackson Street for suspicion of obstructing justice, battery of a law enforcement officer, illegally carrying a weapon and possessing tobacco as a minor.

On Nov. 30, Guy Donovan, 61, Chanute, was arrested for suspected driving while suspended, transporting an open container of alcohol, improper registration and no seat belt, officers said, in the 1800 block of East Street.