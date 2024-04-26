Police news

Damage

On April 24, a flower pot was damaged in the 600 block of East Street.

Arrest

On April 25, Levi Goddard, 38, of Iola, was arrested on suspicion of possession of methamphetamines, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant from the Iola Municipal Court in the 200 block of North Washington Avenue.

On April 25, Micah Sneed, 43, Iola, was arrested on suspicion of driving while suspended in the 200 block of south Chestnut Street.

Accidents

On April 15, an unknown vehicle left the roadway on Benton Street and struck a trailer in the 300 block of North Cottonwood. The trailer then rolled into a shed.

On April 16, a vehicle driven by Clark Hendry turned right onto Lincoln at the intersection with Kentucky street. During the turn, a passenger fell out of the vehicle and was injured.

On April 14, a vehicle driven by Damian Wacker was headed northbound on Cottonwood Street and came to a stop sign at an intersection with Lincoln Street. The rear corner was struck by a vehicle driven by Janet Wilson, as she proceeded from a stop sign westbound on Lincoln.

On April 15, a vehicle driven by Molly Riebel turned onto Monroe Street from an alley and struck a vehicle driven by Rylie Olson.

On April 10, a vehicle driven by Logan Yocham left a parking stall and struck a pedestrian in the roadway.