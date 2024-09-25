Police news

Incidents

On Sept. 16, officers responded to a domestic incident in the 600 block of North Elm Street.

On Sept. 16, a woman reported a lost wallet in the 300 block of South Walnut Street.

On Sept. 16, Thrive Allen County reported the theft of a bicycle, which was later recovered by police.

On Sept. 18, Sterling Six Cinemas turned over three found wallets. Police returned the property to the owners.

Arrests and citations

On Sept. 19 Nicholas Ethridge was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery.

Accidents

On Sept. 17, David Gambill struck a sign in the Walmart parking lot, 220 N. State St.

On Sept. 18, William Otto of Le Roy backed his vehicle onto Miller Road and struck a vehicle driven by Shirley Jefferis of Moran.

On Sept. 19, a driver for DNT Environmental backed into a gas meter with a Bobcat.

On Sept. 19, a vehicle driven by Virginia Spurling of Iola backed into traffic in the 100 block of South Washington Street and collided with a vehicle driven by Kenneth Knoblich.

On Sept. 19, a vehicle driven by Matthew Kolbek backed into a gas meter in the 700 block of East Street.