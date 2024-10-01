Police news

Arrests and citations

On Sept. 23, Kevin Runner of Iola was arrested on suspicon of possession of methamphetamine in the 1800 block of North Walnut Street.

On Sept. 23, Hollis Grewing was arrested on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine, marijuana, paraphernalia and disorderly conduct in the 600 block of East Street.

On Sept. 24, Dallas Uitts of Iola was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery and possession of drug paraphernalia in the 700 block of East Jackson Avenue.

On Sept. 24, Brandon Rawlings of Iola was arrested for the second time in a month on suspicion of possession of opiates (methamphetamine) and possession of paraphernalia during a traffic stop at South Chestnut Street and West Spruce Street.

On Sept. 30, Vida Eley was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault, aggravated endangerment of a child, distribution of a stimulant (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia and trafficking contraband inside a correctional facility in the 100 block of White Boulevard.

On Sept. 28, Gabrielle Reno was arrested on suspicion of DUI after an accident in the 1200 block of North State Street.

On Sept. 28, Paul Watts of Antioch, Calif., was cited for illegal parking after his vehicle was found unoccupied at State Street Liquor.

On Sept. 28, Jakolby Hill was cited for racing on highways and reckless driving at East Lincoln Street and North Colborn Street.

Accidents

On Sept. 24, Kimberly Rogers reported her vehicle was struck by an unknown vehicle in the parking lot at A&W Restaurant. Andrew Green of Humboldt was later identified as the other driver and was cited for failure to report an accident.

On Sept. 26, a vehicle driven by Byron Foster struck a gas meter at 302 N. Fourth St.