Police news

Incidents

On Dec. 27, Westco Home Furnishings reported theft of two metal drain covers from a dock at 700 N. State Street.

On Dec. 27, Iola police responded to an incident of domestic violence at Parkford Apartments in the 100 block of White Boulevard.

On Dec. 28, Iola police responded to a report of someone lying next to a van at Allen Community College. The suspect fled before officers arrived and it was later discovered that the catalytic converter was removed from the van.

On Dec. 28, Iola police responded to a report that someone slashed the tires of a vehicle while it was parked at Pump-N-Pete’s in the 1700 block of East Street.

On Dec. 28, Iola police responded to a report of a stolen backpack at Walmart.

On Dec. 29, Iola police responded to a report of a break-in at a residence in the 300 block of North First Street.

Arrests and citations

On Dec. 24, David Beumer was cited for no registration in the 1200 block of East Street.

On Dec. 26, Hayden Auten, age 18 of Iola, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after his vehicle struck a light pole in the 300 block of East Street.

On Dec. 27, April Gardner and Casey Ross were arrested in the 1700 block of East Street on suspicion of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.