Police report, July 22

A summary of arrests and crimes reported by the Iola Police Department and Allen County Sheriff's Department.

July 22, 2020

Arrest reported

Iola police officers arrested James A. Hosack, 31, Virgil, Monday for a warrant relating to battery and disorderly conduct charges.

Corey Walls, 31, Iola, was arrested by Iola officers Sunday morning for suspicion of domestic battery and criminal damage to property after police were called to a disturbance in the 400 block of Eisenhower Drive. Charges have been requested through the Allen County Attorney’s office.

