Police report, July 22

Arrest reported
Iola police officers arrested James A. Hosack, 31, Virgil, Monday for a warrant relating to battery and disorderly conduct charges.
Corey Walls, 31, Iola, was arrested by Iola officers Sunday morning for suspicion of domestic battery and criminal damage to property after police were called to a disturbance in the 400 block of Eisenhower Drive. Charges have been requested through the Allen County Attorney’s office.
