Police report, June 10

A summary of arrests and crimes reported by the Iola Police Department and Allen County Sheriff's Department.

Police Reports

June 10, 2020 - 9:33 AM

Driver arrested

Iola police officers arrested Dawn Malloy, 50, Olathe, for suspicion of transporting an open container of alcohol Friday in the 1200 block of East Street.

Vehicles collide

