Police report, June 15

Arrests reported
Allen County sheriff’s deputies arrested Dalton M. Garver, 25, Gas, on Thursday for suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
Deputies arrested Jose Madrid-Dominguez, 39, Welda, on Wednesday for suspicion of driving while intoxicated, possessing methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, transporting an open container of alcohol and no driver’s license.
