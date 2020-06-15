Menu Search Log in

Police report, June 15

A summary of arrests and crimes reported by the Iola Police Department and Allen County Sheriff's Department.

Police Reports

June 15, 2020 - 10:07 AM

Arrests reported

Allen County sheriff’s deputies arrested Dalton M. Garver, 25, Gas, on Thursday for suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

Deputies arrested Jose Madrid-Dominguez, 39, Welda, on Wednesday for suspicion of driving while intoxicated, possessing methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, transporting an open container of alcohol and no driver’s license.

