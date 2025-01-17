Police reports

Incidents

On Jan. 6, Iola police responded to a report of reckless driving in the Walmart parking lot.

On Jan. 8, Iola police responded to a report of a woman who was the victim of a scam.

On Jan. 11, Iola police responded to a report of theft at Walmart.

Arrests and citations

On Jan. 7, Douglas Shinn was cited for driving without a valid license.

On Jan. 8, Hollis Grewing was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct and interference with law enforcement after he was reported to be yelling obscenities in the middle of the roadway in the 600 block of East Street.

On Jan. 9, Samuel Holding was cited for fleeing the scene of an accident, driving with an expired license and no insurance, after he had reportedly ran into a road sign.

On Jan. 11, Heather Leake was cited for theft while picking up prepaid items for another individual at Walmart, and was reported to have taken items not on the list.

On Jan. 11, Brian Rutherford was cited for theft at Walmart.

On Jan. 11, Gary Bradley was arrested on suspicion of driving while a habitual violator along with multiple arrest warrants from the City of Iola.

On Jan. 11, Guiseppe Mangrella was cited for driving with an expired registration.

Accidents

On Jan. 1, an unknown driver backed a vehicle from a parking stall at Walmart and struck a shopping cart, which then struck a pedestrian, Celia Branstetter. The driver left the scene.

On Jan. 3, a vehicle driven by Tim Thyer was following too closely and collided with the rear of a vehicle driven by Brandon Aiello in the 1000 block of East Lincoln Street.