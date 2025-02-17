Sheriff Department’s reports

Arrests reported

On Feb. 8, Allen County sheriff’s deputies arrested Jacob D. Harris, 48, Walnut, on a warrant for failing to appear in court related to child support.

Deputies arrested a 17-year-old from Chanute Feb. 9 for suspicion of driving while intoxicated, possessing drug paraphernalia and speeding on 1200 Street south of Humboldt. The juvenile, whose name was not released, was processed by juvenile authorities and released to the suspect’s parents.

On Feb. 11, during a compliance check at a residence, Garry E. Bradley, 38, LaHarpe, was arrested on suspicion of violating the Registered Offender Act.

On Friday, Bobbie J. House, 50, Iola, was arrested for suspicion of violating a protection order after deputies were called to a residence Friday in the 1000 block of South Jefferson Avenue in LaHarpe.

Ice cited in wrecks

Rowan Grisier was traveling along Minnesota Road, just east of 1800 Street Wednesday when his sport utility vehicle hit an icy spot on the road, crashed and overturned, damaging a nearby fence.

Grisier, who told deputies he was wearing a seat belt, was unhurt.

Ruthie Dietrich was southbound on U.S. 169 Sunday, about two miles southeast of Humboldt, when she lost control of her car, crossed into the northbound traffic lane, and sideswiped a van driven by Joni Oatman.

Officers said neither driver, nor passengers in the van driven by Oatman, was hurt. All were wearing seat belts, deputies said.

Deer blamed in accidents

On Jan. 31, a sport utility vehicle driven by Gregory Hill struck a deer on Mississippi Road near 1200 Street.

On Feb. 8, Dacoda Stewart was driving a truck northbound on 1000 Street, south of Illinois Road, when he swerved to miss a deer and crashed into a creek embankment.

On Feb. 10, a car driven by Teygan Ewing struck a deer three miles southeast of Iola on Minnesota Road.

On Friday, a car driven by Natha Lillard struck a deer one mile west of Moran on U.S. 54.

None of the drivers, nor their passengers, were injured, deputies said.

Passengers treated in crash

Jeffrey Locicero was southbound on 1800 Street Feb. 10 when his pickup truck failed to negotiate a turn at Maryland Road, striking a large hedge post.

Two passengers, Logan Thorton and Andrya Trester were taken to Allen County Regional Hospital for what deputies said were possible injuries. Locicero was not hurt.