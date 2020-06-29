Menu Search Log in

Stolen pickup found in Spring Hill, arrest made

Pickup reported stolen from LaHarpe, then involved in gasoline theft from Princeton convenience store.

June 29, 2020 - 9:28 AM

Wayne Kirkland

LAHARPE — A 27-year-old man was arrested after a pickup was reported stolen from LaHarpe Friday morning and recovered the next day in Spring Hill.

Allen County sheriff’s deputies were notified of the theft from a local business of a 2008 GMC Sierra pickup after keys had been left in the ignition.

Deputies reviewed video of the theft, and the suspect was identified with help from the LaHarpe Police Department.

