Stolen pickup found in Spring Hill, arrest made

Wayne Kirkland

LAHARPE — A 27-year-old man was arrested after a pickup was reported stolen from LaHarpe Friday morning and recovered the next day in Spring Hill.

Allen County sheriff’s deputies were notified of the theft from a local business of a 2008 GMC Sierra pickup after keys had been left in the ignition.

Deputies reviewed video of the theft, and the suspect was identified with help from the LaHarpe Police Department.