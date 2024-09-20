Teen arrested after road rage incident

A 17-year-old girl from Buffalo was taken into custody by deputies after a reported road rage incident south of Humboldt in which a gun was allegedly pointed at occupants of another vehicle.

Shortly before 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 17, two individuals from Chanute reported to the Humboldt Police Department that they had been traveling on Old U.S. Hwy 169 to a gym in Humboldt. A Jeep Liberty, reportedly traveling at a high rate of speed, passed and repeatedly braked in front of them. The vehicles “leap-frogged” each other a couple of times before a gun was pointed at the Chanute residents as they crossed the bridge near the Monarch Cement plant.

The Jeep and two juvenile occupants were located and detained by the Iola Police Department at the Pete’s convenience store on the east side of Iola until a deputy arrived. After interacting with the driver, a 17-year-old female, a .45 caliber handgun matching the description given by the reporting party was removed from the vehicle. Bottles of liquor, nicotine and THC vapes, along with items alleged to be narcotics and drug paraphernalia, were found in the vehicle and seized. The gun is believed to belong to the girl’s father, who kept the gun in an unlocked safe.

The teen driver was taken into custody and transported to the juvenile detention center in Girard. The 15-year-old passenger in the vehicle was released to a parent.

The following charges are being forwarded to the Allen County Attorney’s Officer for consideration: Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, disorderly conduct, criminal possession of a firearm, possession of narcotics, possession of THC, possession of alcohol by a minor, possession of tobacco/nicotine by a minor, and possession of drug paraphernalia.