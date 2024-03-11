Postpartum depression: This isn’t the baby blues

Transitioning to become a parent can be one of the most pivotal changes in a person’s life. Rarely are the hard moments of this change talked about enough. For example, did you know 1 in 5 women and 1 in 10 men suffer from postpartum depression? Parents of any culture, race, age, or income level can be affected.

We commonly hear and get confused about postpartum depression being the “baby blues.” This is a common misconception. The baby blues are very common and happen to 80% of women in postpartum. This occurs within the first few days and lasts a few weeks. The baby blues will usually go away with rest and time.

Postpartum depression and postpartum anxiety are much more serious and will not get better without some sort of treatment.