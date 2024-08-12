Power in daily rituals

When you think of rituals, you might imagine spiritual ceremonies or sports superstitions. Major events like weddings or funerals also come to mind. While these are classic examples, rituals are present in your everyday life. Research has found that rituals often reduce anxiety and in turn help performance.

We can think of rituals as routines that have special meaning. The repetitive action of brushing your teeth day and night may be a mundane routine, but maybe there is something else in your repeated habits that you can add some emotion to.

Author, Michael Norton states that it then moves a task from just getting the job done to more how you complete it and how you feel about it.

You already have daily routines. By adopting the right mindset, you can turn some of these routines into positive rituals. These rituals can help you stay focused, motivated, and inspired, ultimately aiding you in achieving your goals.

So how do you add intention and purpose to a routine and make it into a daily ritual?

• Part of it is about noticing what you already do. Think about your morning — what do you do? When you get to work, what do you do? What special things do you and your spouse do together? What special things does your family do with your kids? These are all rituals, even if you don’t realize it. When you do them on purpose, they can mean more to you.

• Reframe what you are doing, for example my weekly trip to the grocery store doesn’t have to be a drudgery, I can think about it as fueling my family for success.

• Start small, pick one routine you want to add intention to and evolve into a ritual.

Over the past year, I’ve transformed my morning coffee routine from a groggy, half-asleep process into a cherished ritual. Now, I enjoy quiet time with coffee followed by exercise, making it a part of my day that I truly look forward to.

What will you start with?

For more information contact Tara Solomon-Smith, [email protected], or call 620-244-3826.