Prairie Dell 4-H

The monthly meeting of the Prairie Dell 4-H Club took place remotely Jan. 4 via Zoom.

Community

January 26, 2021

Lord of the Rings, Fast & Furious and The Hunger Games were some of the answers for the roll call,  “What is your favorite movie?”

Parliamentarian Luke Wicoff reported that Robert’s Rules of Order was first  published in 1876. These are the rules 4-H’ers follow when conducting a meeting.

