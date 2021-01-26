The monthly meeting of the Prairie Dell 4-H Club took place remotely Jan. 4 via Zoom.
Lord of the Rings, Fast & Furious and The Hunger Games were some of the answers for the roll call, “What is your favorite movie?”
Parliamentarian Luke Wicoff reported that Robert’s Rules of Order was first published in 1876. These are the rules 4-H’ers follow when conducting a meeting.
Already a subscriber?
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
New subscribers only. You can cancel at any time.