Cheesecake, apples and shrimp were some of the answers to the roll call, “What is your favorite food?” at the April 5 meeting of the Prairie Dell 4-H Club. Alston Nelson led the flag salute and 4-H pledge.

It was announced that the next 4-H council meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. on April 22 at the Iola Southwind Extension Office.

4-H members voted to pay half of the tuition for the Prairie Dell members attending the virtual 4-H Discovery Days.