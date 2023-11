Lainey Church of Prairie Dell demonstrates how to make a God’s eye. Courtesy photo

The Prairie Dell 4-H Club met Monday, Nov. 6. Members brought non-perishable food items for the community pantry. For roll call, members said what they were thankful for.

Leader Terri Kretzmeier reviewed how members did with their record books. Lainey Church gave a talk on how to make a God’s eye craft. Recreation leader Kai Griffeth led in playing “Simon Says.”

The next Prairie Dell meeting is at 7 p.m., Dec. 4 at the Southwind Extension District office in Iola.