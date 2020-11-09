Menu Search Log in

Prairie Dell members celebrate fall holidays

The monthly meeting of the Prairie Dell 4-H Club took place Nov. 1 at the Weir farm. 

Turkey, ham, and pecan pie were some of the answers for the roll call,  “What is your favorite Thanksgiving food?”

Lainey Church led the club and guests in singing “Five Little Pumpkins.”

