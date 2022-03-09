Prairie Dell to Walk Kansas

Do you remember your favorite nursery rhyme? Little Miss Muffet, Baa Baa Black Sheep, This Little Piggy, and The Itsy Bitsy Spider were some of the nursery rhymes that were recited at the March 7 meeting of the Prairie Dell 4-H Club.

Song leader Lainey Church led members in singing “Bingo.”

4-H Council member Lainey Church reported that each 4-H Club is invited to form a team and participate in Walk Kansas. Registration for Walk Kansas closes on March 26. Participants will keep track of and report their exercise time from March 27 through May 21. Prairie Dell decided to form a team and LeAnn Church will be the adult team captain.