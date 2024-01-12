Prairie Rose 4-H Club discusses District Days

The monthly meeting of the Prairie Rose 4-H Club was called to order by acting president, Kooper Welch. The Cloverbuds led the club in the Pledge of Allegiance and the 4-H Pledge. Roll call was: What was the best part of winter break? There were 10 members, three Cloverbuds and one leader present. The minutes were approved as read All officer reports were approved.

Community leader, Kelci Botts, reminded 4-Her’s to register for 4-H District Days by Jan. 12, at 4 p.m. Other important dates to remember are the Youth Challenge Day on June 25 and the youth livestock day on June 27. The club’s welding project leader, Jacque Gabbert, will start holding meetings in February with a $5 project fee for supplies.

There wasn’t any old business or new business and there was no song. Recreation leaders, Doug Dix and Lucas Owens, led the club in a game of “sharks and minnows.” Acting Vice President, Doug Dix, led the club in the program and Lucas Owens gave a talk on the history of Legos. The next meeting will be Sunday, Feb. 11, at 3 p.m., at Moran United Methodist Church with a service project starting at 2:30 p.m.