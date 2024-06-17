Prairie Rose decides on Moran Day parade

The regular monthly meeting of the Prairie Rose 4-H Club was called to order by President Sophia Heim on June 9.

The cloverbuds led the club in the Pledge of Allegiance and the 4-H pledge. Roll call was “What project are you most excited about to show off at the fair?”

Thirteen members, three cloverbuds and two leaders were present. The minutes of the last meeting were approved as read. Lucas Owens made a motion to accept all officer reports.

During committee reports, Darrell Dix, asked the club to vote on doing a float for the Moran Day parade. In community leader reports, Angelea Heim, mentioned that the club could get together for a record book workday and that traveling trophies need to be returned to the extension office. Kelci Botts also mentioned that the fair entry system will open on June 15. There was no old business.

In new business, the club voted to enter a float in the Moran Day parade. Easton Resco led the club in singing Happy Birthday to all of the June birthdays. Lucas and Doug led the club in an exercise game. There was no program.

The next meeting will be July 14, at the Moran United Methodist Church at 3 p.m. The meeting was adjourned by saying the 4-H motto.

— Lucas Owens, Reporter