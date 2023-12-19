Prairie Rose discuss District Days

The monthly meeting of the Prairie Rose 4-H Club was called to order on Sunday, Dec. 10, by acting President Kooper Welch. Roll call was: What is your favorite Christmas tradition?

Kason Botts read the minutes. All officer reports were approved. 4-H Leader Kelci Botts mentioned that 4-H District Days is on Feb. 3 and that members need to sign up for what they plan on doing during the event.

Members were given the opportunity to sign up for club T-shirts. Song leaders Kylee and Easton Rescoe led the club in singing “We Wish You a Merry Christmas.” Recreation leaders, Doug Dix and Lucas Owens led the club in a game of Santa Tag.