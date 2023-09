The Iola Municipal Band will be featured on an episode of “Positively Kansas” at 8 p.m. Friday on Wichita’s PBS Station, KPTS Channel 8.

Chris Frank, a senior producer for PBS, was in Iola over the summer to interview several long-time musicians and second-year band director Jenna Morris.

While the station’s signal likely isn’t strong enough for Iolans to watch live, Frank said the broadcast will likely be posted to the station’s website, kpts.org, within the next few days.