Quilters guild to hold ‘show and tell’

HUMBOLDT — The next Sunflower Quilters Guild meeting is July 27 at the Humboldt United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 806 N. Ninth St.

The board meeting will begin at 9:30 a.m. and the guild meeting will follow at 10 o’clock.

For our program, members are asked to “Show and Tell” their latest projects — planning more extensive programs has been difficult because of the COVID-19 pandemic.