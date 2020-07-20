Quilters guild to hold ‘show and tell’

HUMBOLDT — The next Sunflower Quilters Guild meeting is July 27 at the Humboldt United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 806 N. Ninth St.
The board meeting will begin at 9:30 a.m. and the guild meeting will follow at 10 o’clock.
For our program, members are asked to “Show and Tell” their latest projects — planning more extensive programs has been difficult because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
