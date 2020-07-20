Menu Search Log in

Quilters guild to hold ‘show and tell’

The next Sunflower Quilters Guild meeting is July 27 at the Humboldt United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 806 N. Ninth St.

Community

July 20, 2020 - 9:43 AM

HUMBOLDT — The next Sunflower Quilters Guild meeting is July 27 at the Humboldt United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 806 N. Ninth St.

The board meeting will begin at 9:30 a.m. and the guild meeting will follow at 10 o’clock.

For our program, members are asked to “Show and Tell” their latest projects — planning more extensive programs has been difficult because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Related
April 22, 2020
April 15, 2020
April 7, 2020
March 20, 2020
Trending