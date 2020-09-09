Recent books highlight the struggles of women

Eva Abrams is startled to see a picture of a book. The 18th century book is believed to have been stolen by the Nazis. A German librarian is attempting to find the rightful owners of looted Nazi-era books, and believes that the text of this one has been altered to contain a secret code he has been unable to decipher. Of course, Eva has seen this book before. More than six decades earlier, she helped develop the code contained within it. The story shifts to the 1940s when the young Eva and others used the book to conceal the real names of children who were sent into hiding.

Two women fight for survival during a nighttime drive across the desert in New Mexico in “Don’t Turn Around.” A truck menaces them for hours. Is it targeting Cait, who posted a story online about her sexual assault by a famous country-western singer? Or perhaps Rebecca, in a bad marriage to a politically ambitious man?

Erin has postponed death once against all odds by responding to her cancer treatment. In “The Falling Woman” by Richard Farrell, she postpones it a second time by being the lone survivor when a passenger airplane breaks apart over Kansas. In a loveless marriage and with her children out of the nest, and with her family already mourning her death, Erin decides not to be found and to die in peace. Charlie Radford, investigating the accident, at first doesn’t believe the stories of a survivor found in a barn still strapped into her seat, but finds they are true. He eventually must make a decision: bring Erin to public attention, or give her the privacy she craves.