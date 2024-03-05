Registration now open for Walk Kansas

The weather is warming up, which is a sign that it is almost time for Walk Kansas.

Walk Kansas is an eight-week healthy lifestyle challenge that will inspire you to lead a healthier life by being more active and making better nutrition choices.

You are part of a six-member team that selects a goal and supports one another in reaching it.

If you don’t have a team, you can be assigned to one or you can fly solo.

Cost to participate is $10 per adult. Registration is at WalkKansas.org. The program is from March 31 to May 25.