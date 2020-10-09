Relay for Life meeting

Allen County Relay For Life will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at First Christian Church in Iola, 1608 Oregon Road. The organization will celebrate its 25th Anniversary in 2021. Anyone who was part of a team in the past 25 years is asked to take part. For more information, call Denise Smith at 620-496-5488 or Edna Donovan at 620-365-7896.

