Allen County Area Retired School Personnel met Sept. 1 for an informal fellowship meeting in the Calvary United Methodist Church fellowship hall for coffee and cookies with 11 members in attendance.

After a short meeting, it was decided to meet again at the same venue at 10 a.m. on Oct. 6. The program will be with USD 257 Superintendent Stacey Fager. All members and newly retired school personnel are invited to attend.