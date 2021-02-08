Retirement is driving them crazy

Dear Carolyn: As a newly retired person who has raised three children alone I’ve now come to realize I obsess over time. There has always been a shortage of it, with mandatory overtime at work, a century-old home needing lots of attention and three active kids. I became a very “engaged” observer of whatever it was I was doing, how much time it took, its outcome on our lives, etc.

Now, though retired and especially lacking a schedule during the pandemic, I still have this internal judge of my performance and the time each decision requires and whether I’m using the time wisely or not.

I’ve practiced yoga and meditation for years, but it hasn’t improved this habit. Suggestions to unwind this clock?