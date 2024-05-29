SAFE BASE program kicks off

The SAFE BASE summer program kicked off Tuesday, promising weeks ahead filled with adventure and activity.

The free summer program offers students an opportunity to have fun and continue to learn through hands-on activities and visits to regional attractions. Any student who lives in USD 257 from kindergarten through eighth grade can attend, including home-schooled students.

Each week, students can enjoy three days of activities at Iola Elementary School, followed by a field trip on Thursday. Activities begin at 8:30 a.m. and end at 12:30 p.m. Field trips leave in the morning and return by 5 p.m.

This week is a little different because of Memorial Day. Activities began Tuesday and the field trip to Skate City in Overland Park is Friday.

Students don’t have to attend every week but to qualify for a field trip, you must attend each day of that particular week.

Next week’s field trip is to “The Escape Game Kansas City,” an escape room experience, on June 6. They’ll also visit the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City’s Money Museum to see how millions of dollars of currency is processed each day and view exhibits such as the historic Harry S. Truman coin collection.

On June 13, students can visit the Urban Air Trampoline Park in Lenexa. On June 20, the field trip heads to the Rock River Rapids Water Park in Derby.

THE SOUTHWIND Extension District also offers activities during SAFE BASE.

Sewing classes for students in grades 3 through 5 will be offered from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. on June 5, 12, and 18.

STUDENTS will be fed a free breakfast and lunch each day through the school district’s summer meal program. On field trip days, students should bring a sack lunch. Parents and guardians are invited to attend field trips.

Transportation is provided at specific bus stops, such as all three former Iola elementary schools, Iola Middle School, and at Gas and LaHarpe.