Safely dispose of medications Saturday

ACMAT will be partnering with law enforcement and AmeriCorps Seniors today for National Drug Take Back Day.

National Prescription Drug Take Back Day starts at 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Iola Police Department, 2 W Jackson Ave., and at 4 p.m. at Humboldt Police Department, 701 Bridge St.

This event is a safe, convenient, and responsible way to dispose of unused or expired prescription drugs at locations in communities throughout the country.