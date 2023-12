LAHARPE — He’s made his lists, checked them twice, and with his toy production outfit working in high gear, Santa is in his public relations part of the Christmas season.

Jolly Old St. Nick has agreed to pay a visit to the LaHarpe Senior Center from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, where he’s eager to visit with local girls and boys for them to share their wish lists.

Those who arrive will get a goody bag filled with goodies and a chance to reaffirm their Christmas lists.