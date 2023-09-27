Scoliosis: Correcting the curve

Scoliosis is a condition that causes the spine to curve. It often is diagnosed in children — perhaps during a growth spurt or in and around the time of puberty. However, it can be associated with other conditions such as arthritis, osteoporosis, infection or injuries to the spine. There are also other conditions, including congenital or neuromuscular diseases, that con contribute to a curvature.

Surgery is usually a last resort to fix the problem. And as Dr. Jamal McClendon Jr., a Mayo Clinic neurosurgeon, explains, new technology and techniques have improved the safety and recovery time for patients who have surgery to correct the curve.

Most people with scoliosis have a mild spinal curve that can be monitored by their healthcare team over time or treated with a back brace and physical therapy.