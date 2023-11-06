 | Mon, Nov 06, 2023
Second ‘mammal-free’ cooking class to be offered

An Alpha-Gal Syndrome Cooking Class is planned for Nov. 12. Alpha-Gal Syndrome is a meat allergy caused by a tick bite.

November 6, 2023 - 3:55 PM

A bite from the lone star tick could lead to alpha-gal syndrome or other tick-borne illnesses. Photo by CDC

A second Alpha-Gal Syndrome Cooking Class will be offered at noon Sunday, Nov. 12 at Iola’s Seventh-day Adventist Church,  2401 S. State St.

Debbie Goff, a nurse, will present information about Alpha-Gal Syndrome, which is caused by a tick bite and creates an allergic reaction to most meat products. Goff will discuss side-effects and review what to eat when a diet is limited to chicken, turkey and fish. 

Food samples will be provided with recipes, including a special emphasis on preparing food for the holidays. 

