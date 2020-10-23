Menu Search Log in

Sen. Bollier event Saturday

Democratic U.S. Senate nominee Barbara Bollier will visit Iola today for a Lawn Chair Chat at 2:30 near the bandstand on the square. Bring your own chair — and something warm to drink!

Community

October 23, 2020 - 12:54 PM

Barbara Bollier, candidate for U.S. Senate, addresses Iolans during a campaign visit Friday. REGISTER/VICKIE MOSS

