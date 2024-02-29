 | Thu, Feb 29, 2024
Shaffer and Vega make mark at theatre festival

Two Iola students from Emporia State University's theatre program showcased their talent at Festival 56 of the Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival.

February 29, 2024 - 2:16 PM

Rachel Shaffer and Lexie Vega in “The Thanksgiving Play,” presented by Allen Community College Theatre in November 2021. Register file photo

EMPORIA — Two Iola students were among those from Emporia State University’s theatre program who attended Festival 56 of the Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival, Region 5, in Des Moines, Iowa, from Jan. 16-21.

Students auditioned and interviewed with professional theatre companies, with several ESU students receiving callbacks for theatre positions nationwide. The students also prepared their own materials to take to the festival for competition and feedback.

Rachel Shaffer competed in the Irene Ryan Acting Scholarship Competition, making it to the finals.

