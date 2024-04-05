Sharing poetry

A diverse audience of 20 turned out Thursday afternoon for the Iola Public Library’s poetry workshop held at Derryberry Breadery with Topeka poet Dennis Etzel Jr. A grant from Humanities Kansas supported this collaborative effort. Following a discussion of Kansas poets responding to their surroundings, and several inspiration exercises, participants settled into writing. After the writing exercise, several volunteered to read their poetry aloud. Etzel is pictured with Breadery co-owner Hayley Derryberry. Some in attendance expressed an interest in continuing with regular meetings in a casual setting. Those interested may email Colleen Dobbins at [email protected].