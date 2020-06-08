She was ready to divorce when pandemic hit

Dear Carolyn: I was just gathering the strength to ask faraway friends for help to leave my husband when the pandemic broke out. While I don’t fear for my safety, I feel like a trapped animal at times.

Carolyn Hax

How do I even begin to formulate a new escape plan from my sham marriage when I’m not even sure what will even be left out there to escape to? — Divorce Boom

Divorce Boom: By the time I read this, contemplate it, answer it, file it and publish it, you will have gotten through days, even weeks of something you didn’t think you could bear.