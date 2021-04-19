She’s heartbroken at 51

Dear Carolyn: My heart is broken. For the third time in my life, at 51, I fell for someone, and now that he’s rejected me, it hurts as badly as when I was 24 and 31.

I’m trying to be happy that I can still fall for someone, but it doesn’t hurt any less than I remember it hurting then. I’m trying to focus on my professional life and the volunteer work I do, but really just want to go to sleep for a year and see where things are then.

In a small town, how to move on? I have fantasies of just getting in my car and driving anywhere, somewhere, nowhere. I’ve reached out to my prior therapist, and to another therapist recommended to me, but she’s not taking new patients.