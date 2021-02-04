Menu Search Log in

She’s in her toddler’s shadow

Did you insist unsuccessfully? Did you ask explicitly for what you wanted? “Motherhood is great. I’d just love to be Nicki for a bit instead of Mom.”

February 3, 2021 - 6:06 PM

Hi, Carolyn: I had been warned that when I had a baby, I would cease to be “Nicki” to people and would simply become “[Kid]’s Mom.” I knew it was coming, yet I was not prepared when it did!

My son is 18 months old and is the only grandkid on both sides. I have tried to remain the multifaceted person I was before motherhood, but as far as our families are concerned, I am either the nice lady who takes care of their beloved grandson (on good days) or the evil gatekeeper who keeps them from spoiling him rotten (on bad days).

Recently I wanted to catch up with relatives and had cool career news to share, but I could not get anyone to have a conversation with ME that didn’t revolve around kid-related topics.

