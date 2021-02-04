She’s in her toddler’s shadow

Hi, Carolyn: I had been warned that when I had a baby, I would cease to be “Nicki” to people and would simply become “[Kid]’s Mom.” I knew it was coming, yet I was not prepared when it did!

My son is 18 months old and is the only grandkid on both sides. I have tried to remain the multifaceted person I was before motherhood, but as far as our families are concerned, I am either the nice lady who takes care of their beloved grandson (on good days) or the evil gatekeeper who keeps them from spoiling him rotten (on bad days).

Recently I wanted to catch up with relatives and had cool career news to share, but I could not get anyone to have a conversation with ME that didn’t revolve around kid-related topics.